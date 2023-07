THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with a few isolated t’showers possible and temps falling into the 70s. Winds SSW 0-5. Sunset at 8:07 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few spotty t’showers possible. Low of 67-72. Winds SSW 0-5. Sunrise at 5:46 am.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Few spotty storms possible. Hotter & humid with a high of 90-95. Winds SW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low around 70. Winds V 0-5.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid with a high of 90-95. Winds V 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May