THIS EVENING: Variable clouds with sct showers & storms from the NW (Isolated severe possible). Temps fall thru the 70s. Winds NE 5.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds. Sct storms diminishing. Patchy fog developing. Low of 61-67. Winds NE 0-5.

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct showers/storms increasing after noon. Humid high of 79-84. Winds ENE 5-10.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy wtih sct storms diminishing. Low 55-60. Winds NE 5-10.

MONDAY: Some clearing. Spotty showers end. Cooler & less humid high of 69-74. Winds NE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May