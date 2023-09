THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & warm with temps falling thru the 80s. Winds SSW 0-5. Sunset at 7:17 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog & a low of 68-73. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:22 am.

LABOR DAY: Sun & clouds with only a few isolated showers possible. Hot & humid high of 88-92. Winds S 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Variable clouds. Low of 70-74. Winds S 5.

TUESDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct t’showers. Breezy & humid high of 85-90. Winds S 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May