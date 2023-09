THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps fall into the 70s. Winds E/SE 0-5. Sunset at 7:20 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & warmer with a low of 67-72. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:21 am.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, very warm, & humid with a high of 85-90. Winds S 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 65-70. Winds SSW 0-5.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid with a high of 87-92. Winds SW 5-15.

LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy, hot, & humid with a high of 88-93.

Meteorologist Stacey May