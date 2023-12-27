Winter is returning for the rest of the week as clouds increase today followed by scattered rain tonight that will mix with light snow by daybreak THU. A few waves of sct rain/snow will continue to move thru THU & FRI with a coating possible on grassy & elevated surfaces (best chance FRI morning).

TODAY: Clouds increase with scattered rain late from the SW & W… not too chilly with a high of 46-51. Winds E/SE 5-10.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain increasing this evening and then mixing with light snow by daybreak. Low of 30-35. Winds WSW 5.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few waves of sct rain/snow & a colder high of 37-41. Winds SW 5-15.

THU NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct rain/snow increasing late. Low of 30-35.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct snow/rain diminishing (coating possible on grassy & elevated surfaces). High of 35-40.



Meteorologist Stacey May