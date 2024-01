THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy, cold, & breezy as temps fall to around freezing by midnight. Winds NW 5-15. Sunset at 4:40 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cold with a low of 25-30. Winds NW 5-10. Sunrise at 7:06 am.

NEW YEAR’s DAY: Mostly cloudy & cold with a high of 35-40. Winds NW 5-15.

MON NIGHT Clearing & colder. Low in the mid 20s. Winds NW/W 0-5.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy & not quite as cold. High in the mid 40s. Winds W/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May