THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy & cold with temps falling thru the 30s. Winds NW/W 0-5. Sunset at 4:41 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cold with a low of 25-30. Winds W 0-5. Sunrise at 7:06 am.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. Not quite as cold with a high of 40-45. Winds W/SW 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Partly cloudy & cold with a low of 25-30. Winds SW 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds increase with a high of 40-45. Winds SW/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May