THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & temps cooling into the 70s. Winds SW/W 5-10. Sunset at 8:14 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 60-65. Winds W/N 5. Sunrise at 5:27 am.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & not as hot. High of 80-85. Winds N 5-15.

FRI NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 58-63. Winds N 0-5.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warmer with a high of 85-90. Winds V 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May