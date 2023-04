THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps cool thru the 50s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:20 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cool. Low of 38-43. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:22 am.

MONDAY: Sunshine with some PM clouds. A mild high of 69-72. Winds NE/SW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear & not as cool with a low of 44-48. Winds SSW 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & warm with a high of 70-75. Winds SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May