THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps cool into the 60s. Winds NW 5. Sunset at 8:08 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & cooler. Low of 55-60. Winds N 0-5. Sunrise at 5:28 am.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny & very pleasant. High of 79-81. Winds N 5-10.

FRI NIGHT: Clear & Cool with a low of 55-60. Calm winds.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 80-85. Winds SE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May