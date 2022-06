THIS EVENING: Clear & pleasant as temps cool into the 60s. Winds N 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & cooler. Low of 55-60. Winds NE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds. Warm & pleasant with highs of 80-84. Winds NE 5-10.

TUE NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low of 55-60. Calm Winds

WEDNESDAY: Sunny & warmer. High of 85-90. Winds NE/E 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May