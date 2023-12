THIS EVENING: Variable clouds & cold as temps fall thru the 30s. Winds NW 5. Sunset at 4:30 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds & cold with a low in the mid 20s. Winds NW 0-5. Sunrise at 6:56 am.

MONDAY: Clearing skies & chilly with a high in the mid 40s. Winds SW/S 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Clear & cold with a low of 25-30. Winds S 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny & milder with a high of 49-52. Winds SW/NW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May