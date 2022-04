OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers toward daybreak. Low of 42-47. Winds SE 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers shifting south afternoon. A cool high of 56-62. Winds S/SW 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers increasing. Low of 45-50. Winds SSE 0-5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers/thunder diminishing after noon. High of 60-65. Winds V 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May