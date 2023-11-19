THIS EVENING: Clouds increase as temps fall into the 40s. Winds NE 5-10 Sunset at 4:36 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few sct showers developing late. Low of 40-45. Winds NE 5-10. Sunrise at 6:36 am.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sct showers increasing from the WSW later in the afternoon. High of 55-60. Winds E 5-15.

MON NIGHT: Rain likely with thunder possible. Low of 48-52. Winds E 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain diminishing early to drizzle. Turning colder with a midday high in the mid 50s. Winds S/NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May