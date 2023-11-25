THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as temps fall into the 30s. Winds NE/E 0-5. Sunset at 4:33 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a low of 30-35. Winds E/S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:42 am.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain moving in from the west after daybreak, then diminishing to spotty showers after noon…breezy & chilly high of 44-49. Winds S/W 10-20.

SUN NIGHT: Clearing skies & a colder low in the mid 20s. Winds WNW 5-15.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cold with a high of 37-41. Winds WNW 10-20.

Meteorologist Stacey May