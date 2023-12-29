TODAY: Cloudy with scattered snow showers (dusting/coating possible on grassy/elevated areas) this morning will diminish to spotty light rain/drizzle after noon with a high of 35-40. Winds SW 5-15.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with spotty light rain/drizzle. Low of 32-37. Winds W 5-10.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some clearing from the west late in the afternoon…not as cold with a high in the mid 40s. Winds SW 5-15.

SUNDAY: Clouds increase with a seasonably cold high of 40-45.

NEW YEAR’s EVE: Mostly cloudy with a low around 30.

NEW YEAR’S DAY: Partly sunny & a cold high of 40-45.

Meteorologist Stacey May