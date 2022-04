OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d t’showers developing. Breezy with a low of 55-60. Winds S 10-20. Sunrise at 6:20 am.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of showers/storms. Windy & cooler high of 63-68. Winds S 15-25.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms diminishing. Low of 50-55. Winds SW/N 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few sct’d t’showers. Breezy & warmer with a high of 70-75. Winds NE/S 10-20.

