OVERNIGHT: Clear & pleasant with a low of 55-60. Calm Winds. Sunrise at 5:27 am.

MONDAY: Sunny & hotter, but not humid with a high of 89-93. Winds SSW 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Clear & seasonable. Low in the mid 60s. Calm winds.

TUESDAY: Sunny & hotter, but not too humid. High of 95-100. Winds SW 5-10.

