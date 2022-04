TODAY: Sunny, breezy, & cooler with a high of 60-65. Winds SW 10-20.

TONIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly. Low of 39-42. Winds SSW 5.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with a few showers developing late. Breezy & warmer with a high of 65-70. Winds S/SW 10-20

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers ending overnight. Low of 45-50.

SATURDAY: Gradual clearing. Breezy & cooler with a high near 60.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a few PM showers. Breezy & chilly with a high of 55-60.

Meteorologist Stacey May