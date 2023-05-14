**Severe Storm WATCH for most of Southern Illinois until 10 PM**

THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with sct showers & storms as temps fall thru the 70s. Winds NE 5-10. Sunset at 7:53 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct showers/storms diminishing. Low of 59-64. Winds NE 5. Sunrise at 5:40 am.

MONDAY: Some clearing with a few spotty showers/t’showers possible. Cooler & less humid with a high of 70-75. Winds NE 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with sct’d t’showers late. Low of 57-62. Winds V 5.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered t’showers ending later afternoon. High of 69-73. Winds NW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May