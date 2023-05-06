THIS EVENING: Variable clouds & breezy with sct’d showers/storms N & E of Evansville. Temps falling thru the 70s. Winds SE/S 10-20.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds with sct’d showers/storms possible from the north. Low low of 64-69. Winds S 5-15.

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d showers/storms. Breezy & warm with a high of 78-83. Winds SW 10-20.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d storms. Low in the mid 60s. Winds S 5.

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d showers/storms. Warm highs of 80-85. Winds S/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May