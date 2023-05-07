**Severe Storm WATCH until 9 PM along and west of US 41 **

THIS EVENING: Showers & storms diminish with temps in the 60s. Winds SW 5-15. Sunset at 7:46 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds with sct showers & storms developing late. Low of 62-67. Winds SSE 0-5.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct showers/storms diminishing thru the morning then more developing later afternoon/evening. Breezy high of 78-83. Winds S/SW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy as sct’d storms end. Low of 58-63. Winds SW/NW 5-10.

TUESDAY: Becoming partly cloudy & less humid high of 75-80. Winds N 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May