THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & cool as temps fall thru the 50s. Winds N 0-5. Sunset at 6:21 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & chilly with a low of 40-44. Winds N/W 0-5. Sunrise at 6:54 am.

TUESDAY: Sunny & cool with a high of 67-72. Winds W 5-15.

TUE NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Very cool with a low of 42-47. Winds W/SE 0-5.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct t’showers mainly north of the Ohio River & mainly in the morning. Warmer high of 73-78. Winds SE/SW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May