THIS EVENING: Variable clouds with a few spotty showers north. Temps falling into the 60s. Winds SE 5-10. Sunset at 7:39 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & mild. low of 58-63. Winds SE 5-10. Sunrise at 5:55 am.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Windy & warm with sct’d showers/storms late west of Evansville…High of 76-80. Winds SE/SW 15-25.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/storms ending overnight. Low of 55-60. Winds SW 5-15.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Windy & mild high in the mid 70s. Winds SW/W 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May