***Excessive Heat WARNING thru 10 pm tonight***

TODAY: Partly cloudy, very hot, & very humid with a high of 96-101 (heat index of 105-115). Winds SW/W 5-15. Sunset at 7:30 pm.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase with a few sct showers/storms possible (mainly north). Low in the mid 70s. Winds W/NW 0-5.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct t’showers. Hot & very humid with a high of 90-95. Winds N 5-10.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies. Less humid with a high in the mid 80s.

Meteorologist Stacey May