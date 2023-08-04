THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy & muggy. Temps falling into the 70s. Winds SE 0-5. Sunset at 7:56 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with sct t’showers toward daybreak. Low of 68-72. Winds SE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:56 am.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered showers/storms (best chance early then in the evening). Breezy & very humid high of 87-92. Winds SE/SW 10-20.

SAT NIGHT: Variable clouds with scattered storms ending. Low of 68-72. Winds SW/W 5-15.

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun. Scattered PM storms (severe possible). Very humid high of 85-90. Winds W 5-15.

