THIS EVENING: Variable clouds with sct’d t’showers diminishing as temps fall into the 70s. Winds S 5.

OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds with patchy fog & a muggy low of 70-75. Winds S 0-5.

SATURDAY: Sun & clouds with sct’d t’showers developing. Very humid high of 85-90. Winds SSW 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Variable clouds as sct t’showers diminish. Low of 70-75. Winds S 0-5.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds with a few sct’d t’showers. Very humid with a high of 85-90. Winds SSW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May