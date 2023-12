THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds as temps cool into the 40s. Winds E 0-5. Sunset at 4:31 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with only a few spotty showers west…low of 37-41. Winds E 0-5. Sunrise at 7:00 am.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with sct AM showers increasing after noon from the west…high of 50-55. Winds SE 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers ending…low of 40-45. Winds SE/W 5.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a cooler high of 45-50. Winds NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May