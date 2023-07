THIS EVENING: Mostly cloudy with sprinkles possible. Temps falling thru the 70s. Winds NNW 0-5. Sunset at 8:09 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Some clearing. Low of 62-66. Winds NNW 0-5. Sunrise at 5:45 am.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, & not humid with a high of 81-86. Winds NNW 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 60-65. Calm winds.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds after noon with a few spotty PM t’showers possible. Very warm, but not too humid with a high of 85-89. Winds SW 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May