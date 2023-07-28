**Heat ADVISORY thru Saturday 7 PM**

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy, warm, & very muggy with temps falling thru the 80s. Sunset at 8:03 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm, & very muggy with a low of 69-78 (76 in Evansville). Sunrise at 5:30 am.

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Very hot & very humid witha high of 92-101 (hottest west, 98 in Evansville). Few sct storms later in the afternoon (isolated severe possible). Winds SW/NW 10-20.

SAT NIGHT: Variable clouds with a few sct storms. Low of 69-73.

SUNDAY: Sun & clouds. Turning less humid & not as hot with a high of 89-93.

Meteorologist Stacey May