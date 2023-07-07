THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy with temps falling into the 70s. Sunset at 8:16 pm. Winds V 0-5.

OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase with a few sct’d t’showers moving in from the west…low of 69-74. Winds SSW 0-5. Sunrise at 5:35 am.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d showers/storms…a humid high of 80-87. Winds SW 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct storms ending. Low in the mid 60s. Winds SW/NW 5.

SUNDAY: Gradual clearing & turning less humid with a high of 80-85. Winds NW 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May