THIS EVENING: Increasing clouds. Temps falling into the 70s. Winds ESE 5. Sunset at 8:12 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct showers/t’showers developing. Low of 65-70. Winds S 5-10. Sunrise at 5:27 am.

SUNDAY: Clouds with some sun. Sct showers & storms increasing after noon (severe possible). Breezy & humid high of 75-80. Winds S/NW 10-20.

SUN NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers/storms ending early. Then breezy & cooler low of 52-57. Winds NW 10-20.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny & pleasant. High in the mid 70s. Winds NW 5-15.

