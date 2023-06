THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps cool thru the 70s. Winds N 0-5. Sunset at 8:15 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cooler with a low of 56-61. Winds NNE 0-5. Sunrise at 5:27 am.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & warm. High of 82-87. Winds NE 5-10.

SAT NIGHT: Mainly clear. Low of 58-63. Winds NE 0-5.

FATHER’S DAY: Increasing clouds with scattered showers/t’showers later in the afternoon & evening. A warm high of 85-90. Winds NE/SE 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May