TODAY: Mostly sunny, windy, & warmer with a high of 60-65. Winds S/SW 15-25.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds & not as cold as temps fall thru the 50s this evening to an overnight low of 40-45. Winds SSW 5-10.

SATURDAY: Clouds with some sun with a high in the mid 60s. Winds SW 5-15.

SAT NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles possible with a low of 40-45.

SUNDAY: Clearing skies with a high of 60-65.

Meteorologist Stacey May