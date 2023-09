THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy as we cool into the 60s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 6:46 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & cool. Low of 52-57. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:39 am.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy & warm with a high of 80-85. Winds ESE 5.

SUN NIGHT: Clouds increase with a few spotty showers. Low of 59-63. Winds NE 0-5.

MONDAY: Clouds & a few early showers giving way to some sun. High of 80-85. Winds NE 5.

Meteorologist Stacey May