THIS EVENING: Some Clearing & chilly as temps fall thru the 30s. Winds V 0-5. Sunset at 4:46 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy & colder. Low of 25-30. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 7:07 am.

MONDAY: Clouds increase. Breezy & not as cold with a high of 43-48. Winds E 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Rain (heavy at times). Breezy with a low of 40-44. Winds E 10-20.

TUESDAY: Rain diminishing to sct showers after noon. Turning very windy with a high of 49-52. Winds E/SW 15-25 with gusts over 30 mph.

TUE NIGHT: Sct showers changing to sct snow showers (dusting possible on grassy areas). Low Near 30.

Meteorologist Stacey May