A snow/rain mix north of Evansville (best chance for a coating up to around an inch on mainly grassy areas & elevated surfaces will be north of I-64) will diminish this morning to just a few snow to rain showers for the afternoon with colder highs near 40 degrees. More numerous snow showers will move thru later tonight thru FRI morning (coating possible on grass) then diminish to a few rain showers later FRI & end FRI night in time for a quiet & dry end to 2023 this weekend.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a snow/rain mix north of Evansville diminishing to a few snow to rain showers with a colder high of 37-42. Winds SW 5-15.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers increasing & changing to more numerous snow showers with a low of 30-35. Winds SW 5-10.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers (coating possible on grassy areas & elevated surfaces) diminishing to a few rain showers after noon with a high of 37-42. Winds SW/W 5-15.

Meteorologist Stacey May