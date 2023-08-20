**Excessive Heat WARNING Noon MON thru 10 pm THU**

THIS EVENING: Mainly clear, warm, & muggy as temps fall thru the 80s. Winds SE 0-5. Sunset at 7:37 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with a low of 70-75. Winds S 0-5. Sunrise at 6:10 am.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, & very humid high of 92-97 (heat index of 100-115). Winds SSE 5.

MON NIGHT: Mainly clear & warm with a low in the mid 70s. Winds E 0-5.

TUESDAY: Sunny, hot, & very humid with a high of 95-100 (heat index of 105-115). Winds NE 5.

Meteorologist Stacey May