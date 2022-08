OVERNIGHT: Variable clouds, warm, & muggy with a low of 70-75. Winds SW 5. Sunrise at 5:53 am.

MONDAY: Clouds with some sun & sct’d storms possible after noon. Hotter, very humid, & breezy with a high of 87-91. Winds SW 10-20.

MON NIGHT: Variable clouds with sct’d storms. Low of 70-75. Winds SW/N 5-15.

TUESDAY: Sun & clouds with a few sct’d t’showers. Hot & very humid with a high of 90-94. Winds V 5.

Meteorologist Stacey May b