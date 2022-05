THIS EVENING: Mainly clear & cool with temps falling into the 50s. Winds W 5-10.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear & cool with a low of 48-53. Winds V 0-5.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds & mild with a high of 72-78. Winds S 5-10.

MON NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/t’showers developing. Low of 61-66. Winds SSE 5-15.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with sct’d showers/storms. Windy high of 75-80. Winds S/SW 15-25.

Meteorologist Stacey May