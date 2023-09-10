THIS EVENING: Mainly clear as temps fall into the 60s. Winds NE 0-5. Sunset at 7:06 pm.

OVERNIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy fog. Cool low of 58-62. Winds NE 0-5. Sunrise at 6:28 am.

MONDAY: Sunshine with some clouds later in the after noon. Warm high of 83-88. Winds NE/SW 5.

MON NIGHT: Clouds increase with scattered showers moving in late from the west. Low 62-67. Winds SW/NW 5.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, ending after noon with a cooler high in the mid 70s. Winds NNE 5-10.

Meteorologist Stacey May