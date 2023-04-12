EVENING:  Clear.  Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:23

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 47-51.  Sunrise 6:18

THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds from South to North.  Warm with Highs 77-79.  Winds SE 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Midnight Mainly Across Western Kentucky.  Not too Chilly with Lows 50-55.

FRIDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with Spotty Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky).  Mild with Highs 71-74.  Winds SE/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart