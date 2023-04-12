EVENING: Clear. Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:23

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 47-51. Sunrise 6:18

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds from South to North. Warm with Highs 77-79. Winds SE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers After Midnight Mainly Across Western Kentucky. Not too Chilly with Lows 50-55.

FRIDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun with Spotty Showers/T’Showers (Best Chance Across Western Kentucky). Mild with Highs 71-74. Winds SE/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart