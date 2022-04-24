SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms likely. A couple strong storms cannot be ruled out. Temperatures fall as the cold front moves through. Cooler to the northwest (upper 50s), and warmer to the southeast (low to mid 60s).

MONDAY: Showers and t-storms early, diminishing by Noon. Mostly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Northwest winds 5-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly clear and turning cooler. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine, but cooler and breezy. Highs 55-60. Northwest winds 5-15 mph.