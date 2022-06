EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms Ending. Temps in the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 63-68. Sunrise 5:27

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing. Breezy & Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds SE/SW 10-20

WED NIGHT: Gradual Clearing. Lows 57-61.

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing. Pleasant with Highs 77-81. Winds NW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart