EVENING: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Mainly East of US 41 where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible until 9:00). Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:03

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Lows 55-57. Sunrise 5:31

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible). Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-72 (Northwest to Southeast…69-71 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 10-20

FRI NIGHT: Some Clearing. Lows 50-59 (Northeast to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 76-81. Winds V 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart