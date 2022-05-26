EVENING:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers (Few Storms Mainly East of US 41 where an Isolated Severe Storm is Possible until 9:00). Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 8:03
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers.  Lows 55-57.  Sunrise 5:31
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible).  Breezy & Cool with Highs 65-72 (Northwest to Southeast…69-71 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 10-20
FRI NIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Lows 50-59 (Northeast to Southeast…56-58 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Highs 76-81.  Winds V 5-10

