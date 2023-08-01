EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Temps Falling into & thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:00

OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Lows 61-67 (East to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:54

WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers (Best Chance West of US 41 thru Early Afternoon).  Mild with Highs 82-87.  Winds SE/S 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible West of US 41) Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight.  Lows 65-70.

THURSDAY:  Showers/Storms Ending thru Early Afternoon as the Clouds Give Way to Some Sun.  Very Humid with Highs 73-90 (Northeast to Southwest…84-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart