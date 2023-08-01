EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into & thru the 70s. Sunset 8:00
OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Lows 61-67 (East to West…64-65 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:54
WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun with a Few Showers (Best Chance West of US 41 thru Early Afternoon). Mild with Highs 82-87. Winds SE/S 5-10
WED NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible West of US 41) Moving in from the West Mainly After Midnight. Lows 65-70.
THURSDAY: Showers/Storms Ending thru Early Afternoon as the Clouds Give Way to Some Sun. Very Humid with Highs 73-90 (Northeast to Southwest…84-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SE 5-15
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart