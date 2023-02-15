EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Extremely Warm with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 5:29

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe South of I-64) Moving in from the South. Extremely Warm with Lows 48-60 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 56 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:39

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance South & East of Evansville) Ending from West to East Late Morning/Early Afternoon. Very Warm & Turning Very Windy with Highs 62-68 (65-67 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 20-30

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Winds Diminishing with Lows 27-31.

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing. Breezy & Cold with Highs 34-38. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart