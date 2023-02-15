EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Extremely Warm with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 5:29

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe South of I-64) Moving in from the South.  Extremely Warm with Lows 48-60 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 56 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:39

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe – Highest Chance South & East of Evansville) Ending from West to East Late Morning/Early Afternoon. Very Warm & Turning Very Windy with Highs 62-68 (65-67 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 20-30

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Winds Diminishing with Lows 27-31.

FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing.  Breezy & Cold with Highs 34-38.  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart