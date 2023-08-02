Flood WATCH Midnight to 9am Thursday for Roughly the Southwest Half of the Tri-State​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & East of Evansville). Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:59

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Heavy Rain Likely with an Isolated Severe Storm Possible) then Diminishing by Daybreak. Lows 64-69. Sunrise 5:55

THURSDAY: Few Showers/Storms Ending in the Morning followed by Some Clearing. Very Humid with Highs 79-86 (Northeast to Southwest…84-85 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSE 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in After Midnight (Best Chance South & West of Evansville). Warm with Lows 68-72.

FRIDAY: Few Showers/Storms Mainly South Ending Early followed by Some Clearing. Hot & Humid Highs of 86-90. Winds NNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart