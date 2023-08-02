Flood WATCH Midnight to 9am Thursday for Roughly the Southwest Half of the Tri-State​

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers (Best Chance North & East of Evansville).  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:59

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Heavy Rain Likely with an Isolated Severe Storm Possible) then Diminishing by Daybreak.  Lows 64-69.  Sunrise 5:55

THURSDAY:  Few Showers/Storms Ending in the Morning followed by Some Clearing.  Very Humid with Highs 79-86 (Northeast to Southwest…84-85 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSE 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in After Midnight (Best Chance South & West of Evansville).  Warm with Lows 68-72.

FRIDAY:  Few Showers/Storms Mainly South Ending Early followed by Some Clearing.  Hot & Humid Highs of 86-90.  Winds NNW 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart