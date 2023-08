TONIGHT: Showers and storms early, especially north of the Ohio River. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MONDAY: Some sun, but mostly cloudy. Cooler but still humid. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies clear as conditions turn unseasonably cool. Lows 60-65.