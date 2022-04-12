Flood WATCH for Hopkins & Muhlenberg Counties Wednesday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:23

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms moving in towards Daybreak (Isolated Severe Storm Possible over Southern Illinois). Windy & Warm with Lows 63-64. Sunrise 6:17

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing Later in the Morning then Increasing again Later in the Afternoon (Severe Storm Possible). Very Windy & Mild with Highs 67-75 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 20-30

WED NIGHT: Showers/Storms (Some Severe) Moving thru from West to East during the Evening followed by Clearing Skies Overnight with Diminishing Winds. Lows 42-44

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy with Highs 63-67. Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart