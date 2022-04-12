Flood WATCH for Hopkins & Muhlenberg Counties Wednesday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:23
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers/Storms moving in towards Daybreak (Isolated Severe Storm Possible over Southern Illinois).  Windy & Warm with Lows 63-64.  Sunrise 6:17
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms Diminishing Later in the Morning then Increasing again Later in the Afternoon (Severe Storm Possible).  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 67-75 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 20-30
WED NIGHT:  Showers/Storms (Some Severe) Moving thru from West to East during the Evening followed by Clearing Skies Overnight with Diminishing Winds.  Lows 42-44
THURSDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy with Highs 63-67.  Winds SW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart